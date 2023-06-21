Rafters Rock the Rockers in Game 1 of the Doubleheader

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rafters take game 1 of the doubleheader in Green bay and rock the Rockers by a score of 11-4. The out hit Green Bay 16-9 and had the bats rolling from the jump.

The Rafters drew first blood in the top of the 1st as Galason lined a ball into left field and Basseer walked which then brought up Brendan Bobo. Bobo saw a 2-0 pitch and rifled a ball into right field for a 3 run home run. Back to back games for Bobo with at least a homer. The Rockers answered back with a home run of their own as designated hitter, Carlos Hernandez, belted a solo shot into left field to put the Rockers on the board. The very next inning Mateo Mathews lined a ball into center to allow Kendall Ewell to score. It was a one run ball game heading into the top of the 6th.

The Rats had another big inning as it started off with back to back hits and a walk. Creighton catcher, Hogan Helligso, grounded a ball into 3rd which sent Gurevitch home. The very next batter, Jorge De Goti, singled a ball into left field to send Hugo home. The Rats were not done yet as Galason hit a sac fly to allow Conniff to score. Wisconsin Rapids built on their lead and went up 6-2.

Wisconsin Rapids were very impressive on the defensive side of the ball as they got 9 straight outs through the first 3 innings. Calen Graham got the start on the mound and allowed 3 hits, 2 runs, but totaled 4 strikeouts.

The Rafters kept on coming in the top of the 7th as Hugo smashed a ball into left field that bounced over the wall for a ground rule double. The first GRD of the season which allowed Bobo to score. One of the returning Rafters, Chris Conniff, then grounded a ball into the shortstop, but Gurevitch got home since there was only 1 out. The Rockers got 2 runs back in the bottom of the 7th, but the avalanche of runs for Wisconsin Rapids continued. They acquired 4 hits and Broussard, Gurevitch, and Conniff all got home. The Rats then put this game out of reach.

Wisconsin Rapids improves to 12-10 and take down a Rockers team who won 8 of its previous 9.The Rafters will have to use this momentum into the second game of this double header. First pitch scheduled at 6:35 from Capitol Credit Union Park.

