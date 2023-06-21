Express Win No-Doubter vs. the Loggers

Eau Claire, WI - It was a nice easy afternoon for the Express and their fans at Carson Park, as the Men in Orange made quick work of the La Crosse Loggers, winning 8-2.

Things got off to a hot start for the Express as Dylan O'Connell (St. Thomas) cranked a 2-run Home Run in the bottom of the opening inning. This shot bounced off the fan deck in right field as he and teammate Nate Witte (UW-Eau Claire) trotted around the basepaths.

This was 1 of 2 Home Runs on the day, with the second one coming in the bottom of the 4th inning off the bat of Barry Eiseman (Montevallo).

The hits and RBIs were early and often today, as the team was led by O'Connell who went 2-4 with 3 RBIs, followed closely by Cole Conn (UIC), going 1-4 with 2 RBIs.

Pitching was solid all the way around, as Isaiah Katz (UW-La Crosse), Tyler Schmitt (UW-La Crosse), and Derek Lilledahl (MSU Mankato) all combined to give up just 2 runs in 9 innings, with 5 combined strikeouts.

The Express are back in action later today, as they rematch the Loggers at 6:35 CT. Be sure to stop out to the ballpark for Teacher Appreciation Night, where Teachers get in free with valid teacher ID.

