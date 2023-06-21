Pit Spitters Open the Cages at the 'Zoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game One of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-1. The Pit Spitters improve to 16-7, while the Growlers drop to 11-11.

The Pit Spitters got the offense going early in the top of the second when Dylan Carey hit a single up the middle, followed by a Cole Prout double bringing in Carey from third for an early 2-0 lead. Colin Summerhill took advantage of a sacrifice fly opportunity in the top of the third bringing in his brother Brendan Summerhill, making it a 3-0 ballgame. In the top of the fourth, Cooper Erikson led off the inning with a single to shortstop, and after back-to-back walks, Glenn Miller's sacrifice fly brought in Erikson to make it 4-0 Pit Spitters. Carey got the offense going again in the top of the fifth with a one out double, and Prout hit his second RBI double of the evening diving in Carey to make it 5-0 Pit Spitters. The Growlers got one back in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Albright singled to center field, followed by a Gavin James Jr. single to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 5-1. The final Pit Spitters runs came by way of an RBI from Colin Summerhill scoring Parker Brosius, followed by a passed ball during Andrew Mannelly's at-bat scoring Miller.

The Pit Spitters improve to 16-7 on the season, as the Growlers drop to 11-11. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler (3-0) threw six innings of one run ball, giving up four hits, and striking out 10. Hayden Jactzak (1-1) pitched an inning of relief giving up two hits and striking out two. Jake Michel (0-0) made his second appearance in a Pit Spitters uniform and threw an inning of one hit ball striking out one. Nathan Dvorsky (0-0) threw an inning of relief striking out one.

Up next

The Pit Spitters stay in Kalamazoo and will play two tomorrow. First pitch of game one of the doubleheader at 12:05 PM, and game two kicks off at 6:35 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

