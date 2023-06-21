Wausau Scores 14, Takes First Game of Doubleheader

June 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau scores 14, drowning Ducks in game one Wednesday afternoon 14-8 at Athletic Park.

Wausau (13-10) would score first in the third as Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) slid home. Madison would respond fast, scoring one off a home run.

After Madison (12-11) scored one in the fourth, Wausau would take back the lead by scoring two in the bottom of the inning.

Despite Madison scoring one run each in four innings, Wausau would take control of this game offensively, scoring six runs in fifth, four in seventh, and one in eighth, making the score 14-4. Three of those runs would come from Drew Berkland's (Minnesota) three-run home run in the fifth.

Mallards would attempt a comeback, but scoring four in the eighth would not be enough.

Key Moments:

Berkland, along with his three-run home run, went 3/4 with a two-RBI single in the 7th and scored two runs.

Starting pitcher Travis Lutz went six full innings - the longest outing of his season - striking out seven while allowing three runs on six hits.

Up Next:

The Woodchucks will remain at Athletic Park where they will face the Madison Mallards Wednesday evening for the second game in their double-header. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It will be 80s Night.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.