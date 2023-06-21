Rockers Set for Wednesday Doubleheader against Rafters

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will play in their first doubleheader of the summer Wednesday at Capital Credit Union Park, as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the fifth and sixth times of the season.

The first game is set to begin at 12:05 p.m. with the second game starting at 6:35 p.m. Additionally, the 12:05 game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and gates will open at 11:00 a.m. with it also being Kids Day at the ballpark. The 6:35 game will feature Woof Wednesday and gates will open promptly at 5:35 p.m.

Green Bay enters this contest with the Rafters off a series sweep against the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday and Tuesday night in Ashwaubenon, with Tuesday's game being a 5-1 win for the Rockers to conclude the two-game set.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) earned another quality start for Green Bay Tuesday night after striking out 11 batters in six innings, while also not allowing any runs on just four hits in those six innings of work.

Offensively, the Rockers were led by two hits off the bat of Cooper Kelly (Kansas) and Jack Holman (UCLA) while RBIs from five different Green Bay hitters put Green Bay in control throughout the contest, as they led wire-to-wire over Lakeshore with Sanchez cruising on the mound.

Even with a late ninth inning rally by Lakeshore that had them load up the bases, the Rockers slammed the door shut with Tyler Horvath on the hill, recording the final three outs after a strikeout and double play sealed the deal for Green Bay to win their 14th game of the season, heading into this crucial doubleheader Wednesday at Capital Credit Union Park.

Heading into the pitching matchup for the two games, the Rockers will start Kevahn Ebron (Cal State Monterey Bay) while starting Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) in the second game. Ebron has appeared in five games so far this season and has recorded five strikeouts in five innings pitched, with his latest appearance coming June 10 against the Kenosha Kingfish.

As for Peschl, he currently has a 2.30 ERA in three appearances on the mound with 18 strikeouts compared to just five walks allowed in 15.2 innings pitched, after last throwing 4.2 innings against Kokomo back on June 15 in what was a 4-3 win over the Jackrabbits at home.

The Rafters are planning to start Calen Graham (North Central Texas) in the first game and Jackson Wentworth (Kansas State) in the second game, as both guys have already made several appearances on the season with them combining for 24 strikeouts in just 18 innings pitched in 2023.

Following this doubleheader, Green Bay will head back on the road to take on the Madison Mallards for a two-game set at Warner Park. First pitch Thursday night is set for 6:05 p.m.

