Rox Score Four in Game Two Versus Thunder Bay

June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League









Kyle Jackson of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Kyle Jackson of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (9-5) dropped game two against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (6-6), with a 7-4 final score, Sunday, June 11th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit just two games behind the 1stplace Willmar Stingers (10-2).

The final pitcher for St. Cloud was BrandonWilloughby (Ave Maria). Willoughby came in relief in the ninth inning, striking out one batter in the final frame for the Rox. The right-handed pitcher has three strikeouts in three appearances so far this season.

Ben Vujovich (St. Thomas) reached base three times in game two, with two hits and a walk. He scored twice for St. Cloud and moved his season batting average to .377. Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota) also had two hits in the second game of the series, scoring Vujovich on an RBI double in the ninth inning to spur a late-inning offensive surge for the Rox. Mezzenga scored later in the inning for St. Cloud's fourth run of the day. The Rox had seven hits as a team, with four coming in the final frame.

Kolten Smith (Georgia) made his first career start for St. Cloud, going 2.0 innings with four strikeouts. Owen Marsh (St. Thomas) had a career day in relief, going 4.2 innings with four strikeouts, giving up just one earned run. Chris Brown (Howard College) came in to get the final out of the 7thinning, striking out the only batter he saw. Carson Keithley (Texas State) commanded the mound for the 8thinning, putting the Border Cats down in order.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Owen Marsh!

The Rox return to the Rock Pile Saturday, June 17th, for a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks. The 17this National Mascot Day! Come watch mascots of all kinds and from all over compete in the Mascot Olympics! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com

