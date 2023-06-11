Rockers Conclude Road Trip with Second Game against Kingfish

June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Jett Thielke

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Jett Thielke(Green Bay Rockers)

Kenosha, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers finish up a three-game road trip Sunday afternoon against the Kenosha Kingfish, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. at Simmons Field. This game will also be televised on ESPN+.

The Rockers will look for the series split against the Kingfish following Kenosha's 13-10-win Saturday night, in a game that saw the two offenses combine for 23 runs on 23 hits. After Green Bay trailed early 10-0, they cut the Kenosha lead to as little as two halfway through the contest, but Kenosha held on for the victory on their home field after keeping the Rockers offense off the board in the final innings.

Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) led the way for Green Bay offensively in Saturday night's game with each of them hitting their first home runs of the season and combining for five RBIs in all.

George Wolkow (South Carolina) and JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) each had multi-hit games themselves to keep Green Bay in it down the stretch while seven strikeouts from Jett Thielke (Belmont) on the mound led the Green Bay pitching staff.

The Rockers combined to strike out 11 Kingfish hitters Saturday night compared to just issuing four walks, allowing them to make a late run offensively after trailing 10-0 following the first two innings of play.

Heading into Sunday's matchup, Green Bay will start Christian Foutch (Arkansas) for the first time this season, after pitching in 14 games this past spring for the Razorbacks. In those 14 games pitched, Foutch finished with nine strikeouts and an 8.76 ERA, but he started off his true freshman season strong with five scoreless innings spread out across four games to open 2023.

The Littleton, Colo native entered his freshman season at Arkansas as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher and the No. 2 overall prospect out of Colorado while also being ranked as the No. 46 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2022 according to Perfect Game.

The Kingfish will start Grayson Murry (Tyler Junior College) with this game representing his third appearance of the season. In his first two games, Murry pitched 8.1 innings while issuing 12 strikeouts compared to just one walk and currently has a 3.24 ERA heading into this matchup with the Rockers.

Green Bay heads back to Capital Credit Union Park for a meeting against the Wausau Woodchucks Monday night following this Sunday afternoon contest. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.