Rivets Win at Home with a Final Score of 9-8 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits

June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







During last night's game, the Rivets pulled off another win with a 9-8 win against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

In the first inning of the game, Matthew Mebane hit a single and allowed Braden Duhon to score our first run of the game. The second inning was an exciting one for the Rivets scoring 6 runs for an early 7-0 lead. With bases loaded, Andrew Delaney was up to bat with only one out in the inning. He got hit by a pitch and allowed Tony Lindwedel to score the first run of the inning. Khalil Walker was up next and hit a single that brought home Aaron Harper. Matthew Mebane then hit a double that allowed Andrew Delaney to score for the Rivets. Mebane brought in another run by a Kokomo wild pitch. Nick Demarco then hit a single and allowed Carson Roberts to score for the Rivets.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored 3 runs in the fourth inning and 1 run in the fifth inning now making the score 7-4. Both teams scored 2 runs in the seventh inning. Rivets Matthew Mebane was up to bat when Andrew Delaney and Khalil Walker stole bases and were able to score bringing the score to now 9-6.

Kokomo Jackrabbits made a run in the last inning but came up short with the final score being 9-8. The Rivets will be playing again this afternoon at home with the first pitch at 4:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.