Larks Use Eight-Run Inning to Even Series Against Mud Puppies

After yesterday's ballgame that saw 30 combined runs scored, tonight was no different, as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game two of the four-game series. The game saw both offenses trade blows with each other, with three total lead changes. The final score was 14-9.

Just like the opener, the Mud Puppies scored first in the opening frame. Minnesota right fielder Carter Hanson (U Mass), hit in Colton Becker (Iowa Central CC) on an RBI groundout to make it 1-0.

But, the yellow birds went for two in the bottom half of the first, as third basemen Trenton Rowan (Seward County CC) knocked in two with a single to give Bismarck the lead. The Larks would go for another in the second, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Benjamin Rosengard (Rice).

In the third, Minnesota put up a run on a wild pitch, and in the fourth, the Mud Puppies would take the lead, scoring two on three hits. The damage could have been much worse, but Larks right fielder Jackson Beaman (Mizzou) threw out Minneosta's Brady Zavorek (Fresno City College), trying for a double. Beaman's third outfield assist of the year would go down as the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

However, there was no quit in these birds. In the bottom of the fourth, the Larks would get their lead right back thanks to Luke Hammond's (Xavier) two-rbi double, which was also his first hit as a Bismarck Lark, making it a 5-4 game.

Both the Mud Puppies and Larks would score once in the fifth, but after no scoring in the sixth, the Larks exploded for eight in the seventh. Bismarck sent 13 men to the plate, using seven walks and a Rosengard RBI infield single. The pups would score twice in the last two innings, but it wasn't enough, as the Larks would move back to. 500 and tie the four-game series with Minnesota at a game a piece.

On the mound, Carter Rost got his third start of the summer and picked up his first win, moving to 1-1. He went five complete innings and only allowed four runs with three strikeouts. His 89 mph fastball in the second was the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game. Matt Skilbeck started for Minnesota and received the loss, falling to 1-0.

The Larks are back in action tomorrow night, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. CT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Tomorrow is also Native American Heritage Night. Join us in the celebration of indigenous people and show off your Native American Pride.

