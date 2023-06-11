Madison Repels Lakeshore Late, Sweep Chinooks

June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - Madison used an excellent starting pitching performance from Josh Wintroub to win back-to-back games over the Lakeshore Chinooks, sweeping the series with a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

For the second time in the home-and-home series, Madison's offense jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Lakeshore. The scoring started in the top of the 3rd inning when Jack Tucker smoked a single to lead off the frame. Tucker was moved around the basepaths and eventually scored on a ground out from Jake Holcroft to tally the first run of the game. The Mallards added another in the 4th with their first triple of the season. With two outs, freshman infielder Estevan Moreno ripped a triple into the gap in left-center which scored Owen Jackson all the way from first against Chinooks' starter Blake Kunz.

Josh Wintroub turned in the best start for a Mallards' starting pitcher this season, outdoing the Opening Day performance from Derek Salata where Madison's ace tossed five hitless innings. Wintroub, in his first start, outshined the veteran right-hander with sixinnings of throwing up a zero in the hit column. The senior at Augustana College struck out five while throwing just 71 pitches in his first time in the rotation. Only two Chinooks reached base while Wintroub was on the hill.

The Madison bullpen was active for the first time in the 7th inning. Manager Donnie Scott opted for Cam Clines to take over for Wintroub. Josh Overbeek dumped a single into right field to break up the no-hitter in the 7th. Clines allowed the only two Lakeshore hits of the day in two innings of work in relief.

Insurance runs were driven in during the top of the 8th to advance the lead to four. Holcroft led off with a single and was followed by a Tucker sacrifice bunt. One batter later, Ryan Sprock hit the Mallards second triple of the game, scoring Holcroft. Owen Jackson became the first Mallards' hitter to reach double-digit RBIs this summer with a sacrifice fly to center which plated Sprock.

Lakeshore came to the plate in the bottom of the 9th against Nick Argento looking to erase a late four-run deficit for the second straight day. After earning two quick outs in the frame, Argento walked the next three Chinooks to bring the tying run to the plate. With the bases juiced, Will Johannes rolled a routine ground ball to short, but Estevan Moreno short-hopped Jake Goolsby at first base to extend the game. One pitch later, with the tying run at first base, Adam Cootway smacked a line drive into left center field where Jake Holcroft extended in the air to make the catch and win the game for Madison.

Following the sweep of Lakeshore, the Mallards will stay on the road with a date in Fond du Lac with the Dock Spiders, who the Mallards swept during the first week of the campaign.A 6:35 P.M. first pitch is scheduled between the Mallards and Dock Spiders on Monday night from Herr-Baker Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.