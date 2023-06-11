Dock Spiders' Bats Come Alive But Fall to Pit Spitters 14-8

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders had been struggling throughout the entire week. They only tallied a total of six hits in two games in Rockford against the Rivets. It was the complete opposite effect in Traverse City. The Dock Spiders brought their bats to Turtle Creek Stadium as they tallied 14 hits and 8 runs in game one versus the Pit Spitters. The Pit Spitters started the night off in the bottom of the first inning as right fielder Parker Brosius (Georgia Tech) ripped a single into right field. A couple of pitches later, Brosius later came around to score on a passed ball that gave the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders countered the 1-0 punch with three runs in the bottom of the second. A single from Paul Smith (Rice) and then a double from Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) set the offense up in prime position to score. Catcher Brady Katterhagen launched a sac fly to the right fielder that brought Smith across the plate to score the first run for the Dock Spiders. Then the Spiders used RBI singles from Luke Novitske and Travis Strickler to tack on two more runs making the score 3-1, The offense stalled there but the damage was done. Then in the bottom of the fourth, The Dock Spiders then let up runs in the bottom of the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings giving up 10 runs between those innings then in the bottom of the 7th. Dock Spiders drop game one 14-8. Both teams are back in action this afternoon at 5:05 PM.

