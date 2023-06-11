Pitching Dominates in Series Sweep
June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters improve their record to 11-3 after a 3-1 win against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders this evening, closing out the series 2-0. The pitching showed out in front of 3,566 fans on the first Family Sunday of the season at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Tonight, the Traverse City pitching shut down the Dock Spiders offense giving up one run in the top of the fourth and then nothing else for the rest of the game. After a high scoring game from the Pit Spitters last night, the team slowed offensively, generating only three runs on five hits this evening.
The Pit Spitters went up early in the game scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning, on a Dylan Carey base hit to right field. After three strong innings, RHP Carson Fischer loaded the bases with three straight walks, in the fourth inning with one out to go. Dock Spiders Jacob Anderson's at-bat resulted in Fischer's fourth walk of the inning bringing the score to 1-1. Dock Spiders starter, Sebastian Guzman walked one leaving one when a pitching change brought in RHP Tyler Banks. Banks walked his first batter of the evening leaving Cole Prout on first with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Following the walk, catcher Brendan Guciardo hit a double down the right field line to bring around two runs giving the Pit Spitters a 3-1 lead.
The Pit Spitters improve to 11-3 as the Dock Spiders fall 3-11. Pit Spitters starter Carson Fischer (1-0) records his third start, giving up one run on four innings of work. Pit Spitters reliever Nate Blain (3-0) gets his third win on the season after throwing two and two third innings. The Pit Spitters are win four straight games, sweeping their second home stand of the season.
Up next
Pit Spitters travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets in a two-game series. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.
