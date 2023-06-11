Honkers Surrender 20 Runs in Second Consecutive Defeat

For the first time this season, the Rochester Honkers (10-4) have lost consecutive games. On a brisk Sunday night at Mayo Field, the Honkers allowed multiple runs in seven of nine innings in a 20-9 blowout loss at the hands of the Mankato MoonDogs (7-7).

The MoonDogs struck early and often, notching 12 runs by the middle of the fifth inning. Lead-off hitter Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University) led the charge all night long, reaching base seven times with four walks and three separate RBI base hits. It marked the second consecutive game on the road vs the Honkers that the MoonDog lead-off hitter reached safely seven times - Kip Fougerosse (Evansville) did it in last week's 14-5 win for Mankato.

Seven of the nine hitters in the lineup for Mankato recorded multiple hits, in a night where they had 19 base knocks. Entering the game, their team batting average of .225 was second to last in the Northwoods League.

Honkers starter Max Meyer (Frontier Community College) (1-1) lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs. Walks, once again, plagued Meyer as he surrendered five in his short start. After scoring two runs in the first inning, Mankato added one more in the second frame before a two-out fielding error on a routine flyout by Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) allowed them to score two more.

Chase Spencer (Air Force) relieved Meyer, going two innings giving up five runs on five hits. Mankato was relatively quiet in the middle innings before exploding for seven runs in the ninth inning. Five of the seven earned were on the record of Sam Hanson (Seattle University), who was pitching for the first time this year in his second season with the team.

At one point, Rochester pulled within four runs in the sixth inning. Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State), who was tonight's Central Bark Rochester 'Top Dog of the Night', blasted a three-run home run to keep the game close. It was the outfielder's team-leading third blast of the season in a three-hit night.

Ben North (Creighton) had another big game with a solo home run and a double, while Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) had 3 RBI's.

One bright spot on the mound for Rochester was Easton Richter (Saint Louis). The freshman pitched a perfect seventh and eight innings without allowing a base runner and adding three strikeouts.

Mankato finished the sweep of the home and home set and now moves to 3-1 vs Rochester on the season series. The Flock play on Mon., June 12 in Duluth, MN for the first of a two game series versus the Duluth Huskies (7-5). If Duluth were to sweep the series, the two teams would be tied atop the Great Plains East Division. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

