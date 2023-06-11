Rafters Come up Empty, Split the Series with Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rafters were unable to sweep the Woodchucks and didn't extend their win streak to 7 as they fell to Wausau 4-1 on a tough afternoon.

The Rafters had a difficult time getting the bats going as Wausau pitcher, Ethan Pecko, acquired 11 strikeouts on 25 batters faced. The top of the 4th came around and Wausau was able to get a run off of 2 costly errors from Wisconsin Rapids. Ryan Kysar threw a ball on a pickoff attempt at 1st that went behind Gurevitch and allowed a Wausau runner to get to 3rd. Then a ground ball that wasn't fielded correctly allowed Simon Sherry to get home from 3rd. The Rafters had a frustrating inning and one they wish they could have back.

Then the Woodchucks struck again in the top of the 7th as they acquired 3 straight hits with the bases loaded on no outs. Matt Del Sol lined a ball into left field that allowed Schroeder to score. Wausau went up 2-0 and the Rafters needed an answer. In the bottom half of the inning, the Rafters got the bats going. They started it off with back to back hits from Conniff and Broussard. Then Jack Gurevitch nailed a ball into right field that sent Conniff home. The Rafters cut the lead in half with 2 runners on with 1 out. Unfortunately it was an impressive double play from the Wausau 1st baseman, Jake Baker, who caught a ball in right field and got Gurevitch running to 2nd.

That really hurt the Rafters because they had the opportunity to tie it up. The Woodchucks got 2 more runs in the top of the 9th as the Rafters bullpen wasn't able to keep it a 1 run game. Wausau out hit the Rafters 8-4 and it was a game where the Rafters had opportunities, but couldn't capitalize on those chances.

Wisconsin Rapids falls to 8-6 and 2nd in the Great Lakes West Division. They will have to shake this one off before they head to Lakeshore for a 2 game road trip. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled from Kapco Park in Mequon, WI at 6:35.

