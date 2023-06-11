Rafters Come up Empty, Split the Series with Wausau
June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rafters were unable to sweep the Woodchucks and didn't extend their win streak to 7 as they fell to Wausau 4-1 on a tough afternoon.
The Rafters had a difficult time getting the bats going as Wausau pitcher, Ethan Pecko, acquired 11 strikeouts on 25 batters faced. The top of the 4th came around and Wausau was able to get a run off of 2 costly errors from Wisconsin Rapids. Ryan Kysar threw a ball on a pickoff attempt at 1st that went behind Gurevitch and allowed a Wausau runner to get to 3rd. Then a ground ball that wasn't fielded correctly allowed Simon Sherry to get home from 3rd. The Rafters had a frustrating inning and one they wish they could have back.
Then the Woodchucks struck again in the top of the 7th as they acquired 3 straight hits with the bases loaded on no outs. Matt Del Sol lined a ball into left field that allowed Schroeder to score. Wausau went up 2-0 and the Rafters needed an answer. In the bottom half of the inning, the Rafters got the bats going. They started it off with back to back hits from Conniff and Broussard. Then Jack Gurevitch nailed a ball into right field that sent Conniff home. The Rafters cut the lead in half with 2 runners on with 1 out. Unfortunately it was an impressive double play from the Wausau 1st baseman, Jake Baker, who caught a ball in right field and got Gurevitch running to 2nd.
That really hurt the Rafters because they had the opportunity to tie it up. The Woodchucks got 2 more runs in the top of the 9th as the Rafters bullpen wasn't able to keep it a 1 run game. Wausau out hit the Rafters 8-4 and it was a game where the Rafters had opportunities, but couldn't capitalize on those chances.
Wisconsin Rapids falls to 8-6 and 2nd in the Great Lakes West Division. They will have to shake this one off before they head to Lakeshore for a 2 game road trip. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled from Kapco Park in Mequon, WI at 6:35.
Images from this story
|
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters lined up for the National Anthem
|
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters dive for the bag
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Pitching Dominates in Series Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Score Four in Game Two Versus Thunder Bay - St. Cloud Rox
- Rafters Come up Empty, Split the Series with Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Drop Series at Home to I-94 Rival in Battle Creek - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Defeat Kingfish to Split Two-Game Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Dominate Loggers to Take Two Game Series - Duluth Huskies
- Pitching Staff Dominant for Second-Straight Game, Stingers Shutout Bucks 5-0 - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Show Life Late But Come up Short at the Hands of the Madison Mallards - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Repels Lakeshore Late, Sweep Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Battle Jacks Beat Growlers 6-3, Win on the Road for the First Time - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rivets Win at Home with a Final Score of 9-8 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits - Rockford Rivets
- Rafters Walk-Off Woodchucks to Take Series Opener Saturday Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Conclude Road Trip with Second Game against Kingfish - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders' Bats Come Alive But Fall to Pit Spitters 14-8 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Come up Empty, Split the Series with Wausau
- Rafters Walk-Off Woodchucks to Take Series Opener Saturday Night
- Rafters Fight Off The Rockers, Win 5 Straight
- Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row
- Rafters Sweep the Woodchucks and Win 3 in a Row