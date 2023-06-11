Pit Spitters Too Much to Handle, Dock Spiders Drop 4th Straight

June 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tanner Smith on the mound

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Ava Schiffert) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tanner Smith on the mound(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Ava Schiffert)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Pit Spitters were just too much for the Dock Spiders to handle as they fall 3-1 on Sunday evening. Coming into the finale of a four-game road trip between Rockford and Traverse City, the Dock Spiders were 0-3 on the trip and were in search of a win. The Dock Spiders offense that had been dormant for most of the season, found resurrection on Saturday night tallying 14 hits in game one versus the Pit Spitters in a losing effort. The bats stuck around for game two as the Dock Spiders out hit the Pit Spitters 6-5 for the second night in a row.

The Pit Spitters started the scoring early on by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, off of an RBI single from Shortstop Dylan Carey (Nebraska) which allowed Blake Bean (Lenoir-Rhyne) to score. The bats settled down as Dock Spiders starting pitcher Sebastian Guzman (Washington Univ. In St. Louis) found his rhythm. Guzman sat down four Pit Spitters on strikes and hurled five and a thirds innings, giving up only three earned runs on the night. The Dock Spiders retaliated in the top of the fourth inning.

A single from Centerfielder Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M), a walk and then a stolen base from Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical), and then a walk from Catcher Paul Smith (Rice) set the Dock Spiders up with two outs and the bases loaded. Shortstop Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) stepped up to the plate and drew another walk which brought Wittmann into score to tie the game at one a piece. The Pit Spitters took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning using an RBI double from Catcher Brendan Guciardo (Grand Valley State) that scored Kyle Hayes (Kirkwood Community College) and Cole Prout (Central Michigan).

The Pit Spitters never looked back as they forced the Dock Spiders to leave the bases loaded twice. The Dock Spiders had one last shot to cut into the lead in the top of the ninth, as Paul Smith roped a single up the middle and later advanced to second base, but Dock Spiders third basemen Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) struck out to end the game. Pit Spitters reliever Nate Blain (Madonna) was credited with the win while Dock Spiders starting pitcher Sebastian Guzman was tagged with the loss. The Dock Spiders are back in action tomorrow at home against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. CT.

