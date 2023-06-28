Rox' Pitching Staff Chops Down Logger Bats Late for 18th Win - Rox Look for Sweep as Series Continues Tomorrow

June 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Jake Burcham in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Jake Burcham in action(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (18-11) grabbed game one of their series against the La Crosse Loggers (10-19) with a 3-2 final score, Wednesday, June 28th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Aidan Kidd. Kidd went 4.2 innings in his 4thstart of the season, striking out three batters and giving up two earned runs. Kidd has a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 19.2 innings pitched this season.

Sawyer Smith made his debut for St. Cloud, recording two hits, including an early RBI single. Kyle Jackson added onto his extra-base hit total with a two-run home run, scoring the go-ahead runs. Jackson has five doubles and two home runs this season, along with 15 RBI. Matt Goetzmann added onto his extra-base total, scoring off after his double in the 2ndinning. Goetzmann is tied for 6thin the Northwoods League in runs scored with 23.

Garrett Mclaughlin threw 2.1 innings as the first bullpen arm, shutting out the Loggers and recording three strikeouts. Mclaughlin has 11.2 innings pitched this season with 12 strikeouts. Alex Morones got through 1.0 inning, striking out two batters. Morones has 5.0 shutout innings pitched this season over four appearances. Jake Burcham took control of the game in the 9th, recording his 5thsave of the season by recording the final three outs.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Jake Burcham!

The Rox are back home tomorrow, Thursday, June 29th, for game two of a two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers, with a 6:35 pm first pitch. It will be "Youth Jersey Giveaway Night" for the first 300 kids, presented by Coborn's!. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.