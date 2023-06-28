Rockers Travel to Wausau for Big Series in the Great Lakes West

Wausau, Wis. - The Rockers are set to travel to Athletic Park in Wausau to square off against the Woodchucks. First pitch for Wednesday night's game will be at 6:35 p.m.

In Tuesday's game, the Rockers lost to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in extra innings 3-2. The game ended in the 11th inning with a close play at the plate where Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) scored the game-winning run for Fond du Lac. Rockers designated hitter Kyle West (West Virginia) had both RBIs for Green Bay, as he hit his seventh home run of the season.

With the loss, Green Bay has dropped to 17-13 on the season and fell to second place in the Great Lakes West division. They trail the Wausau Woodchucks by half a game, who are 17-12.

On the hill for the Rockers in Wednesday night's game will be Bryce Crabb (Northwestern Saint-Paul). Crabb will be making his season debut for the Rockers and is returning to the team for his second consecutive season. In 2022, he had a 3-3 record with two saves and a 5.14 ERA.

Pitching for the Woodchucks will be Travis Lutz (Bradley). This season, he has a 2-0 record with a 3.17 ERA across four appearances on the hill.

After Monday night's contest, the Rockers will return to Wausau once more to finish off the two-game series. Then, they will return home on Friday to begin their third series of the season against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

