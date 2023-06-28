Rockers Travel to Wausau for Big Series in the Great Lakes West
June 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release
Wausau, Wis. - The Rockers are set to travel to Athletic Park in Wausau to square off against the Woodchucks. First pitch for Wednesday night's game will be at 6:35 p.m.
In Tuesday's game, the Rockers lost to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in extra innings 3-2. The game ended in the 11th inning with a close play at the plate where Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) scored the game-winning run for Fond du Lac. Rockers designated hitter Kyle West (West Virginia) had both RBIs for Green Bay, as he hit his seventh home run of the season.
With the loss, Green Bay has dropped to 17-13 on the season and fell to second place in the Great Lakes West division. They trail the Wausau Woodchucks by half a game, who are 17-12.
On the hill for the Rockers in Wednesday night's game will be Bryce Crabb (Northwestern Saint-Paul). Crabb will be making his season debut for the Rockers and is returning to the team for his second consecutive season. In 2022, he had a 3-3 record with two saves and a 5.14 ERA.
Pitching for the Woodchucks will be Travis Lutz (Bradley). This season, he has a 2-0 record with a 3.17 ERA across four appearances on the hill.
After Monday night's contest, the Rockers will return to Wausau once more to finish off the two-game series. Then, they will return home on Friday to begin their third series of the season against the Lakeshore Chinooks.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers talk on the mound
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2023
- Rockers Travel to Wausau for Big Series in the Great Lakes West - Green Bay Rockers
- Developing a Love for the Game Early On - Minot Hot Tots
- Tonight's Mallards Game Rescheduled to July 17, 2023 - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Sweep Jackrabbits, Collect 5th Straight Home Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Walk Off Rockers in an Extra Innings Thriller 3-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Travel to Wausau for Big Series in the Great Lakes West
- Rockers Fall to Dock Spiders in Extra Innings
- Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac Aiming for Series Sweep
- Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in One-Run Thriller
- Rockers to Play Dock Spiders in Final Game of Homestand