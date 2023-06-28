Growlers Score Double Digits in Rout of Jackrabbits

June 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kokomo, Ind. - In another offensive onslaught, the Kalamazoo Growlers scored the first 10 runs of the game, holding on to take down the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-2.

For the first time in eight games, the Growlers would strike first, plating two runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Casen Taggart and a groundout from John Kramer. K-Zoo then would bat through the order in consecutive innings for a second straight game. The Growlers batted nine in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on three hits, two walks, an error, and a suicide squeeze from Jeter Ybarra.

Ybarra would again pull through with an RBI in the fifth, lining a two-RBI double off a diving glove of Nolan Christianson. Ybarra combined for a 2-6 day at the top of the order, moving his average to .432 on the season in 10 games. The Growlers would add one more in the fifth on John Kramer's second RBI. Kramer has dominated the Jackrabbits this season, going 7-17 with 12 RBI.

Growlers starter Mason Meeks would provide another quality start for K-Zoo. Meeks although only struck out the last two batters he saw, pitched seven innings of one-run ball, moving his ERA down to 3.75. Meeks stranded seven runners on base getting two different ground ball double-plays and finishing with a line of 7.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 K, and 1 BB.

The Growlers move onto 16-13 on the season and still stand 2.5 games back of the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the top spot of the Great Lakes East. K-Zoo is back at Kokomo Municipal Stadium tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.