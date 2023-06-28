Dock Spiders Walk Off Rockers in an Extra Innings Thriller 3-2

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders snapped their five-game losing skid in a big way on Tuesday night as they walked off the Rockers in the bottom of the eleventh inning. It was scout night at Herr-Baker Field and a big crowd was on hand to watch the Dock Spiders take on one of the best teams in the Great Lakes West Division. The Dock Spiders were searching for revenge after dropping last night's game in Green Bay 4-3. However, it was the Rockers that performed the opening act in tonight's matchup as designated hitter Kyle West (West Virginia) launched a two-run home run over the right field wall in the top of the first inning that gave the Rockers an early 2-0 lead. The Rockers maintained that lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Dock Spiders scratched a run across the board as an RBI sacrifice fly from shortstop Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) scored Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) which sliced the Rockers lead in half. The Dock Spiders offense struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning as first baseman Seth Sweet-Chick peppered an RBI double into the left centerfield gap that scored Jake Surane which tied the game up at 2-2. The Dock Spiders called on right-handed reliever Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) for the top of the ninth inning. Silfies was masterful as he retired the Rockers in order which gave the Dock Spiders a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dock Spiders were retired in order and the game went to extra innings. Silfies was once again called upon to post another scoreless frame and he did just that as he struck out two Rockers in the top of the tenth inning which gave the Dock Spiders another chance to walk it off. After a sac bunt moved the default runner to third base, the next two Dock Spiders batters were given the intentional walk treatment. However, with bases loaded the offense sputtered again and sent the game to the eleventh inning. Silfies was looked upon to finish the inning out again and he delivered as he struck out another Rocker and kept the game tied. In the bottom of the eleventh, a sacrifice bunt from third baseman Graiden West (Rice) moved Sweet-Chick over to third and set the table for center fielder Connor Cooney.

Cooney hit a ground ball to the shortstop and Sweet-Chick raced home. The throw to the plate was on target but not quick enough as Sweet-Chick slid under the tag and the Dock Spiders scored the winning run. Silfies performance earned him Northwoods League pitcher of the night as he tallied four strikeouts in three innings pitched. The win moved the Dock Spiders to 10-20 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow night at Warner Park as they take on the Madison Mallards. First Pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Thursday night June 29, when they take on the Madison Mallards. It's Comic Book Heroes Night at the ballpark! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR. It is also Craft Brews & Brats night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR. Come enjoy Sheboygan brats for three dollars and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for three dollars each. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

