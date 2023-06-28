Kingfish Sweep Jackrabbits, Collect 5th Straight Home Win

June 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI.- The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-5 at Historic Simmons Field to sweep the series on Tuesday night.

This marks the 5th straight home win for the Kingfish, which started last week in a doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Designated Hitter, Bobby Atkinson, collected 2 RBI in the victory.

Greg Martinez (Louisiana Tech University) started on the bump for the Kingfish. Martinez (1-0) went 5.0 strong innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out 3 batters. He also collected the win.

Hank Weiss (0-1) was on the hook for the loss after going 5.0 innings and giving up 3 earned runs.

Both teams were able to capitalize on the abundance of errors. There was a total of 7 defensive errors between the two clubs.

Despite multiple threats from Kokomo, closer Tucker Shalley notched his 6th save of the year and closed the door on the Jackrabbit hitters. This was Kenosha's first series sweep of the season.

With first place Traverse City losing earlier in the evening to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, Kenosha is now 3.0 games out of first place.

The Kingfish will travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets for a game on Wednesday night before returning to Historic Simmons Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.