Wausau Shuts Out Green Bay, Winning 14-0

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Wausau Woodchucks wrecked the Green Bay Rockers Wednesday evening, producing their first shutout game this season and scoring fourteen runs.

Wausau (18-12) would start their dominant performance in the third inning, scoring three, with two coming off a Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) two-run home run. Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) would also score an unearned run off an error.

Green Bay (17-14) would not score a run, though they tried their luck at a rally in the bottom of the eighth inning with one runner in scoring position.

The rest of the innings were all Wausau, scoring three runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh. They would also score five in the eighth, with three of those coming from a Pearson home run.

Key Moments:

Starting pitcher Travis Lutz (Bradley) went five full innings without allowing a run, striking out two and only allowing four hits. Relief pitcher Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton) went three full with three strikeouts. Cesar Avila (Cumberlands (KY)) went one full with two strikeouts.

In addition to Pearson's three-run home run, he also had a single with four RBIs.

The Evansville Aces, Simon Scherry and Brent Widder, had a combined seven hits. Widder was 4/5 including an RBI double, and Scherry was 3/5 including his first double of the summer.

Up Next:

Wausau remains at Athletic Park tomorrow Thursday, June 29 with a 6:35 p.m. ET (5:35 p.m. CT) first pitch against Green Bay Rockers. There will be a beach towel giveaway.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

