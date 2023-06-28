Developing a Love for the Game Early On

MINOT, ND - As their Inaugural Season gets underway, the Minot Hot Tots are providing a new type of baseball experience for those in the Minot community. The new team partnered with Minot Health Clinic to provide free baseball camps to 100 kids ages 6-12. The camps would allow kids to interact with Minot Hot Tot players and coaches as they learn and improve their baseball skills.

The Minot Hot Tots and Minot Health Clinic both wanted to bring these camps to the Minot community in order to accomplish their individual missions. Minot Health Clinic provides a blend of diagnostics and treatments, while also looking out for disease prevention and health management. Their unique approach offers an opportunity in total wellness, from exams, illnesses, disorders, and minor injuries, to helping clients look and feel their best. Part of living a healthy life involved physical movement from a young age, which made Minot Health Clinic a great partner for the Minot Hot Tots on this program.

"One of our main objectives is to help grow the game of baseball in the Minot community. We are so lucky to have a community partner like Minot Health Clinic that helped us do so by providing the opportunity for kids to learn from some of the best players from across the country free of charge," said Monica Blake, Hot Tots General Manager and Managing Partner.

The camps will be led by head coach Mitch Gallagher, as well as the rest of the Hot Tots coaching staff and roster. "The Hot Tots players and coaches are excited to become more involved in the community by participating in events like this," Monica said. "Most of these guys participated in similar camps when they were growing up, so it's cool for them to be on the other side of it."

The Hot Tots aim to provide more than just baseball to Minot and surrounding areas, they aim to better the lives of the community, which is why these camps are so important to them this season.

"I think for us it's about giving back to the community," said Head Coach Mitch Gallagher. "About making sure we aren't just providing a source of entertainment, but that we can also give back to the young kids that are coming out to support us and give them good structure to learn a little bit about the game from really good players and coaches."

The camps were only advertised in their season pocket schedules, which were distributed around Minot in the middle of May. After one social media post, the camps sold out in less than three hours.

Fans who are interested in next year's camps or promotions similar to this are encouraged to sign up for the Hot Tots e-newsletter on their website, www.hottotsbaseball.com. Any questions that fans have regarding tickets, promotions, events, job opportunities, and more can also find detailS on the website or call the front office at 701-838-8687.

