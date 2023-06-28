Tonight's Mallards Game Rescheduled to July 17, 2023

Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County's Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday, June 28th, today's Madison Mallards game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders has been rescheduled to July 17, 2023 at 6:05pm.

All tickets from today's game will be valid for July 17th, and your original tickets can still be used.

If you have other questions, please contact the Mallards front office at 608.246.4277 or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

