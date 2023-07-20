Rox Have Six All-Stars for Northwoods League All-Star Game

St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announced today the roster for the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star game that is taking place in Bismarck, North Dakota on August 2nd. The Rox had six players selected to represent the Great Plains West team.

Jackson Hauge was selected as an All-Star for the first time. He is leading the Rox in hits, doubles, and runs batted in (RBI). Hauge is hitting .293 on the season while playing the most amount of games for the Rox this season.

John Nett gets his second All-Star nod after being named and All-Star for the Rox last season. Nett has scored 30 runs for the Rox and has collected 40 hits which is the second most on the team behind Jackson Hauge. He also has 23 stolen bases on the season, which is the most on the team and fourth in the Northwoods League.

Cade Lommel was selected to his first All-Star game for the Rox. He is 2-2 on the season and has struck out 27 batters in the eight games he's appeared in.

Piercen McElyea gets his first All-Star selection by having one of the better seasons of any pitcher in the Northwoods League. McElyea is 5-0 during his seven starts on the season. He has a 1.60 earned run average (ERA) which is the lowest in the Northwoods League among qualified pitchers. He has a team-leading 34 strikeouts on the season.

Tommy Gross was selected his first All-Star game as well having a 5-0 record on the season. Gross has appeared in nine games for the Rox and has only given up one earned run all season to give him a 0.39 ERA on the season. He has struck out 26 batters in 23.1 innings of work.

Mason Olson gets his All-Star selection after being nothing but dominant since joining the Rox. He has appeared in six games for the Rox and is tied for the team-high in saves with five. Olson hasn't given up a run in five of the six games he has appeared in.

