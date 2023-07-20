Rockers Win Close Game Over Mallards In Extra Innings

Green Bay Rockers' Kyle Stoddard in action

Green Bay Rockers' Kyle Stoddard in action

Madison, WI. - The Rockers won their second-straight game Thursday night, taking down the Madison Mallards 3-2. This would mark the team's third consecutive win at Warner Park dating back to the league's first half.

This matchup was the definition of a pitcher's duel. The starting pitchers battled deep into the ball game, as each arm would pitch over seven innings.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State). The second-year Rocker and recently named all-star threw six hitless innings on the mound. He struck out six batters and only allowed two walks in his outing.

The Mallards would start right-handed pitcher Will Simmons (North Carolina). Simmons would pitch seven innings on the hill, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Scoring in this matchup wouldn't occur until the bottom of the seventh inning. The Mallards would get on the board on an RBI single from Isaiah Jackson (Arizona State) to make it a 1-0 ball game.

The Rockers would respond with two runs of their own in the top of the eighth. After Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) and Austin Fawley (Kentucky) walked, shortstop Zane Zielinski (Illinois-Chicago) hit a sac fly to score Zukowski. That would bring up center fielder Kendal Ewell (Kentucky), who drove an RBI single to left field to give Green Bay a 2-1 lead.

Reliving Stoddard on the hill for Green Bay was Michael Riley (Gateway CC). He pitched two hitless innings of his own before Mallard second baseman Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) hit a solo home run to send the game to extras.

Fawley would produce a timely hit in the top of the tenth inning, hitting an RBI double off the left-field wall to put the Rockers up 3-2. Riley would then pitch a scoreless tenth to end the game in a Rockers win.

Green Bay would produce eight hits at the plate, with five coming from the outfielders. Alongside Zukowski's double, Ewell and Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) had multi-hit performances.

With the win, the Rockers are now 7-10 in the second half and sit three games out of first place. The team's overall record improved to 28-25.

Up next for the Rockers is the team's final game at Warner Park this regular season. First pitch against the Mallards is set for 6:35 p.m.

