Express Split Series with Bucks

Waterloo, IA - The Express split the 2-game series with the Bucks in Waterloo with a Wednesday loss of 3-9.

The Bucks started the scoring, pouring on runs in the 2nd inning. They kept it going through the 6th inning, adding at least 1 more per inning to keep their foot on the gas.

With the Bucks in the driver's seat, the Express were left playing catch-up in a game that didn't stay too close. Eau Claire put up 1 run in the 3rd inning on a Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) RBI single, scoring Kaden Galason (Belmont). Nagelbach brought another two across the plate in the 7th inning, when his single to the centerfielder brought in Galason and Matt Dworsky (Oakton).

Nagelbach's runs were all that came in for the Express in the game.

The pitching rotation included 5 arms for the Express, with Tyler Schmitt (UW-La Crosse) starting the game. Schmitt threw for 3 innings, and then gave way to the rest of the Trains hurlers. Each subsequent pitcher lasted 2 or fewer innings en route to giving up 9 runs on 10 hits.

The Express will look to get another 2nd-half win this Thursday where they will be back at home vs. the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT at Carson Park, and the theme for the night will be Ladies Night. Ladies, be sure to stop out at the park and enjoy discounted drinks, fun activities, and a great evening of baseball!

