Seven Former Chinooks Sign MLB Contracts in 2023

July 20, 2023







In the 2023 MLB Draft, four former Chinook players were selected across all three days of the event.

P Joe Whitman, San Francisco Giants

As the 69th overall pick, left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the second round. Whitman was a part of Lakeshore's 2022 roster. In five appearances and two starts as a Chinook, Whitman posted a 3.05 ERA, striking out 19 in 20.2 innings pitched.

This past spring, Whitman transferred to Kent State for his junior season, putting up a 2.56 ERA while striking out 100 batters in 81 innings pitched. He also struck out a career-high eleven batters twice in his only season with the Golden Flashes.

P George Klassen, Philadelphia Phillies

Right-handed pitcher George Klassen was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round as the 193rd overall pick. Klassen was on the Chinooks' roster for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but only played in the latter due to injury.

In the summer of 2022, Klassen appeared in 14 games and made three starts. He struck out 42 batters in 28.2 innings and earned a 5.34 ERA.

The Port Washington, Wisconsin native played his second full season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past spring after having Tommy John surgery in 2021. In 14 appearances (13 starts), he struck out 49 in 53.1 innings and allowed 49 hits as opponents hit just .222 off of him.

OF Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Philadelphia Phillies

As the 293rd overall pick, Avery Owusu-Asiedu was also selected by the Phillies in the ninth round. As a part of Lakeshore's 2023 roster, the England native hit .238 with three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 walks through 23 games. He also stole 14 bases in 15 total attempts.

In his junior season at SIUE, Owusu-Asiedu played in and started 53 of 54 games, ranking fourth on the team in hitting with a .293 batting average. He hit 27 home runs in his collegiate career to rank sixth in SIUE's Division I history. He also ranked 10th in Division I history with 104 career RBIs and fourth with 30 career steals.

P/1B Aidan Longwell, Colorado Rockies

Left-handed pitcher/first baseman Aidan Longwell was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 17th round as the 502nd overall pick. As a Chinook in the summer of 2022, Longwell batted .243 with three doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 RBIs through 23 contests. As a pitcher, he had a 2-0 record in seven appearances with an ERA of 3.38.

In his junior campaign with the Kent State Golden Flashes, Longwell hit .409, marking the highest average at the school since 2001. He also earned 75 RBIs, which led the Mid-American Conference and ranked third in Kent State history.

As a pitcher, Longwell posted a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings on the mound, striking out 25 with a .098 opposing batting average. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder also did not commit a single error in either of his positions.

Free Agent Signings

Three other former Chinooks signed undrafted free agent deals following the MLB Draft.

OF Garrett Martin, New York Yankees

Martin, who signed with the Yankees this past week, was a part of Lakeshore's roster in 2022. As a Chinook, he batted .295 with 29 RBIs, four doubles and eight home runs in 30 games.

At Austin Peay as a redshirt senior, Martin hit .333 with 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 46 RBIs in 43 starts. He also led his team with a .709 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage.

C Caleb Bartolero, Los Angeles Angels

Bartolero was also a Chinook during the 2022 season. In 27 contests, the Woodstock, Georgia native hit .250 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBIs.

With the Troy Trojans, Bartolero started in all 62 games, batting .309 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs, 54 runs and 53 RBIs. He also earned a career-high .573 slugging percentage. In his five-year career as a Trojan, Bartolero collected a total of 214 hits and 50 doubles, ranking seventh and fifth respectively in school history.

OF Cole Turney, Detroit Tigers

Turney played for Lakeshore in 2018, collecting five doubles, four home runs, 20 walks, 19 runs and 22 RBIs in 44 games.

The Richmond, Texas native made history for Cumberland University this past spring. The NAIA All-American hit 32 home runs in just 45 games, which set a school record and ranked second in the country. He also led the nation in batting average, hitting .521 in 140 at-bats, marking another school record. Turney also earned 79 RBIs while scoring 77 runs as a redshirt senior.

Turney led the nation with a 1.286 slugging percentage and drew 53 walks this season, both new single season records in the program. In addition to this, he recorded a .675 on-base percentage, which led the NAIA.

Congratulations and best of luck to all seven of these former Chinooks!

