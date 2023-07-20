Northwoods League Announces 2023 Great Plains All-Star Selections

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 p.m. (Central) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota. The game will air on ESPNU with former Northwoods League Studio Host and current Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Chris Vosters on the call along with former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans.

In the Great Plains West Division, the Mankato MoonDogs have ten players on the roster. Kai Roberts (University of Utah) and Max Williams (Florida State University) will be patrolling the outfield. On the mound, Kolby Kiser (Southwest Minnesota State University) will look to shine as he brings his 2.04 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39.2 innings to Bismarck.

In the Great Plains East Division, the Duluth Huskies have seven selections.

The All-Stars from the Huskies are led by Michael Halquist (University of Minnesota Crookston). Halquist is hitting .352 with nine home runs and 41 RBI for the season. Austin Humphres (Arizona State University) leads this group on the mound with four wins, and 37 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

Field Manager Dale Varsho from the Eau Claire Express will be in the dugout for the East. The First-Half Great Plains East Champion Express currently have a 26-24 overall record.

Willmar Field Manager Freddy Smith and his staff will manage the West All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Stingers currently have a 35-13 overall record.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 12 member teams of the Northwoods League's Great Plains Division. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

