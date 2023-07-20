Rockers Travel to Madison for Second Half of Road Trip

Green Bay Rockers infielder Jack Holman on base

Madison, WI. - The Rockers remain on the road as the team travels from Kokomo, Indiana to Madison Wisconsin. Green Bay will play their final two games at Warner Park this season over the next two days. First pitch against the Mallards on Thursday night is set for 6:05 p.m.

Green Bay and Madison have faced off a total of six times so far this season. When the Rockers last played at Warner Park, they swept the Mallards to help clinch the first-half crown.

In Wednesday night's game, the Rockers completed a comeback win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-5. Green Bay received major contributions from their outfielders at the plate, as center fielder Max Mims (Southwestern) hit a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh inning. Right fielder Jack Holman (UCLA) went 4-for-5 at the plate and had 4 RBIs. Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief work to close out the game.

With the win, Green Bay is 6-10 in the second half of play. The team's overall record remains above .500 at 27-25.

On the hill for the Rockers in Thursday's contest is Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St.). The recently named All-Star remains tied for third place in total strikeouts in the Northwoods League with 43. He'll be making his second consecutive start against the Mallards.

Holman is one of a few bats that are scorching for Green Bay ahead of this matchup. The UCLA Bruin is eight for his last 12 at the plate and has four hits in two of his most recent three games. His batting average is up to .309 and he hit his 20th RBI this season last night.

After Thursday night's contest, the band will play their final game at Warner Park this regular season. They'll then return home for a two-game set with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

