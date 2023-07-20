Rivets Win with Walk off to Come Back and Beat Traverse City
July 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
The Rockford Rivets win during the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Rivets were off to a slow start being down 0-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Demarco hit a single home run to put his team on the board with a run and a score of 3-1.
It wasn't until the bottom of the ninth that the Rivets exploded to win the game against the Pit Spitters. Khalil Walker hit a double to left field allowing Brenden Summerhill as well as Conner Allen to come home for a score of now 3-3. Adam Juran was up to bat with only one out and only needed one run to win the game. He proceeded to hit a single to center field and brought home Khalil Walker to win the game with a final score of 4-3.
The Rivets will be playing again tonight at home at 6:35 PM CT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2023
- Rivets Win with Walk off to Come Back and Beat Traverse City - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-2 - Rockford Rivets
- Rox Have Six All-Stars for Northwoods League All-Star Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Roger Clemens Appearance Added to Northwoods League All-Star Game Festivities - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Sending 5 to Bismarck for All-Star Game - Eau Claire Express
- Place Your Bid for the 2023 Stinger Jersey Auction Presented by Thrivent - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Travel to Madison for Second Half of Road Trip - Green Bay Rockers
- Four Bucks Named NWL Great Plains All-Stars - Waterloo Bucks
- Northwoods League Announces 2023 Great Plains All-Star Selections - Northwoods
- Express Split Series with Bucks - Eau Claire Express
- Seven Former Chinooks Sign MLB Contracts in 2023 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Rivets Win with Walk off to Come Back and Beat Traverse City
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-2
- Four Rivets Named to 2023 All-Star Team
- Landen Southern Earns Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Outstanding Performance
- Rivets Lose a Close Game as the Dock Spiders Come from Behind to Win 7-5