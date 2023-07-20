Rivets Win with Walk off to Come Back and Beat Traverse City

The Rockford Rivets win during the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The Rivets were off to a slow start being down 0-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Demarco hit a single home run to put his team on the board with a run and a score of 3-1.

It wasn't until the bottom of the ninth that the Rivets exploded to win the game against the Pit Spitters. Khalil Walker hit a double to left field allowing Brenden Summerhill as well as Conner Allen to come home for a score of now 3-3. Adam Juran was up to bat with only one out and only needed one run to win the game. He proceeded to hit a single to center field and brought home Khalil Walker to win the game with a final score of 4-3.

The Rivets will be playing again tonight at home at 6:35 PM CT.

