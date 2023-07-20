Kingfish Use Dominant Pitching in 5-1 Win

July 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters 5-1 in game one of a two-game set at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Kenosha put up the first four runs of the game, including a three-spot in the fourth frame, before never looking back. The Traverse City defense watched seven batters step up to the plate in that inning.

The Kingfish have now won four of their last six contests; they have also defeated the Pit Spitters in Michigan in back-to-bac games.

Adam Pottinger (Indiana St.) remained hot at the plate for Kenosha. He went 2-for-4 with a solo shot, a pair of runs scored and a walk to extend his hitting streak to a team-best seven ball games.

Devin Hukill (Ashland) went 2-for-4 with half of Traverse City's hits on the day. This was Hukill's sixth multi-hit game and his first since going 3-for-5 against Battle Creek on June 16. He also logged the lone RBI.

Kendall Lyons (University of Illinois Chicago) improved to 1-1 with his most impressive with the Kingfish so far. The recent rotation addition tossed six innings of one-run ball while giving up two hits and striking out a season-best five hitters.

Jake Michel (Richland) fell to 0-1 with the Pit Spitters this summer after throwing six innings of three-run ball on six hits with five strikeouts.

Kenosha (24-28, 7-12) now sits alone at fifth place in the Great Lakes East after snapping a road losing streak of three games.

Traverse City (31-22, 9-9) falls to .500 in the second half and remains at fourth place in the Great Lakes East.

These two teams will finish out the two-game series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.