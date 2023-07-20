Express Sending 5 to Bismarck for All-Star Game

The 2023 Northwoods League All-Stars have been announced, and the Eau Claire Express are sending 5 players to compete in the game. The players headed to Bismarck are as follows:

Reed Latimer- Reed Latimer (Alabama-Birmingham) is in his second year of Northwoods League Ball and earns his first All-Star nod. This season for the Express, he has been as reliable at the plate as he has been in the field. Latimer has kept his batting average around .300 throughout most of the year and leads the team in total hits. He has been a force in the field, both in right and at 2nd base. Runners all across the Northwoods league are learning to not run on Reed and his cannon of an arm.

Ryan Nagelbach- Ryan Nagelbach (Illinois-Chicago) is heading to the All-Star game after being a consistent slugger for the Trains. In addition to leading the team in Home Runs, he has been a solid utility infielder for the Express. He has played everywhere in the infield except for pitching and catching, and. owns a .984 fielding percentage. His strong arm and good glovework have given him the freedom to play anywhere the team needs him.

Isaiah Katz- Isaiah Katz (UW-La Crosse) has become a regular in the Northwoods League, in his 3rd season with the Express. In his time with the team, he has become a consistently solid starter. This year with the team he has jumped back into this role, becoming a regular in the rotation for Eau Claire. He has kept his ERA low, at 2.08, and has gotten his strikeouts up, fanning 19 batters to this point.

Dylan O'Connell- Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) has been crushing the ball all summer long, leading the team in several hitting categories. His Batting Average has been well over .300 for most of the season and he leads the team in Runs, Average, and RBI. In addition to leading the team, he ranks toward the top of the league in many of these categories as well. The Eau Claire native has made a splash in the league in his first year of Northwoods Ball.

Camden Ross- It is more likely to see Camden Ross (Western Kentucky) on base than not. His On Base Percentage of .527 leads the league, and this is thanks in large part to his selective eye at the plate. He has found his way on through his fantastic .307 Batting Average, but also his league-leading 23 Hit-By-Pitches. In addition to his time at the plate, he has also been stellar behind it, helping his pitchers win strikes through fantastic framing. He has been Eau Claire's go-to catcher through much of the second half, and has earned his trip to Bismarck.

The All-Star Festivities will take place from July 31st through August 2nd, and the games will be held in Bismarck. The break will kick off with a Home Run Derby on July 31st featuring sluggers from both divisions. This contest will start at 7:00 pm CT and will be streamed on the Northwoods League Website. Then on August 1st, the two teams will square off in a Great Plains East vs. West matchup. The action will start at 7:05 pm CT and will be streamed on ESPN U. Make sure to follow along with the action, and support the Trains in the Game!

