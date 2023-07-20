Four Bucks Named NWL Great Plains All-Stars

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game which will be played on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 pm in Bismarck, North Dakota. Four players from the Waterloo Bucks were selected: Cole Hill, Aaron Savary, Sam Skarich, and Chaney Trout.

Outfielder Cole Hill, a junior from Stephen F. Austin State University and originally from Richardson, Texas, is currently leading Waterloo in runs (38), hits (49), and doubles (15). Hill has a .327 average with 32 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 40 games.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary, a freshman from the University of Iowa and originally from Dubuque, Iowa, was selected while leading Waterloo in strikeouts with 28. Savary has compiled a 1-2 record with a 4.85 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched this season.

Southeastern Community College freshman Sam Skarich is sporting a 1-1 record with two saves this season for the Bucks. A native of Davenport, Iowa, the right-handed pitcher was selected to the All-Star roster with a 5.64 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.

Righty Chaney Trout, a redshirt junior from Eastern Illinois University and originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, owns a 1-0 record and a save to go along with 13 strikeouts this season out of Waterloo's bullpen. Trout has appeared in 16 games and has a 4.41 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 12 member teams of the NWL's Great Plains Division. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts. Bucks players will represent the Great Plains East Division in the All-Star Game, which will be aired on ESPNU.

The Bucks start a three-game road trip today before returning home to Riverfront Stadium on Monday, June 24 where they will face the Rochester Honkers at 6:35 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets.

