Spitters Flop, Lose to Kingfish 5-1

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the home stand against the Kenosha Kingfish, 5-1. The Pit Spitters record drops to 31-22, and 9-9 in the second half.

The Kingfish took the first lead of the night in the top of the first on a Adam Pottinger solo home run to right center to make it 1-0. The Kingfish offense continued into the top of the fourth as Brandon Nigh doubled to lead off the inning, followed by a Mason Morris single, driving in Nigh to extend the Kingfish lead to 2-0. Brandon Heidal hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Morris to make it 3-0. Matt Wolfe came in and scored on a passed ball to extend the Kingfish lead to 4-0. Pit Spitters offense began to make moves in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jack Crighton led off the inning with a walk. Crighton moved to second on an error committed by shortstop Matt Wolfe, and then to third on a wild pitch thrown by Kendall Lyons. Devin Hukill singled, scoring Crighton to cut into the Kingfish lead 4-1. The Kingfish returned fire the next half inning on a Pottinger triple to left center ultimately scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Hayden Brown extending the Kingfish lead to 5-1. The Kingfish held on to take game one of the series.

The Pit Spitters drop to 31-22 on the season and 9-9 in the second half, while the Kingfish improve to a 24-28 overall record and 7-12 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Jake Michel threw six innings, giving up three runs on six hits, walking a pair. Hayden Brown threw two innings of relief, giving up one run on a hit, striking out two. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning of scoreless work in his Pit Spitters debut, striking out one.

