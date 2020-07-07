Rox Fall to Waterloo, Return Home Wednesday

July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Waterloo, IA - St. Cloud (2-3) dropped the series finale to Waterloo (6-1) by a score of 15-1 on Tuesday evening.

In the first inning, Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) led off with a walk but was stranded on second base. It was the first of two walks he would draw in the game.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the game was delayed due to rain. It was resumed in just under an hour.

In the fourth inning, Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) blasted his first home run of the season to center field that gave the Rox their first run of the game.

Collin Montez (Washington State) and Ben Norman (Iowa) also recorded base hits on Tuesday.

Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) got the start on the mound and threw 1.1 innings. He was followed out of the bullpen by Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana), RJ Martinez (Minot State), Tyson Heaton (BYU), Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and Landen Bourassa (San Francisco)..

For the full box score from Tuesday's game, click here.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Wednesday, July 8th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs (0-4).

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.