Still Winless MoonDogs Drop Fourth Straight, Rematch Honkers Tomorrow Night

Mankato, Minn. -Â Â Mankato saw an increase in offense playing host to the Rochester Honkers Monday night, but struggled to string much of it together. Behind four one-run innings and a slow defensive start, The MoonDogs fell 5-4 to the Honkers at Franklin Rogers Park

The Honkers wasted no time getting on the scoresheet Monday night. Batting third with no outs, Bryce Matthews launched a no-doubt homerun to put the Honkers up 3-0. Two batters later, Taison Corio dropped another no-out hit to drive in another.

MoonDogs third baseman, Jake Thompson, responded with his legs to score a run in the bottom half of the first. After singling, Thompson stole second and third before advancing home on the off-line throwdown to make it 4-1.

The fourth inning was a draw as both sides took turns putting up runs. The Honkers tallied their's on a sacrifice fly by Robert Moore. In the bottom half, the Dogs scored again on a defensive miscue. The score stood 5-2 Honkers through four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Honkers provided the MoonDogs with another unearned run that shrunk the deficit to 5-3.

The trend continued into the seventh when Evan Berkey scored from third on a wild pitch, making it a 5-4 game as the game headed to the eighth.

The MoonDogs couldn't complete the comeback in the ninth and remained defeated, losing their fourth game of the season 5-4.

Despite doubling up the MoonDogs in errors 4-2, the Honkers won the hit battle 10-4 on Monday night.

Rochester's right-hander Jack Zalasky was credited with the win. He pitched two innings, allowed one hit, two unearned runs and a pair of walks and strikeouts. Ben Vok and Stone Churby earned holds for their work before Kragen Kechely came in to notch the ninth-inning save.

Tyler Theriot was handed the loss on Monday. He got through the first frame, but surrendered four hits and four runs. The MoonDogs bullpen was solid the rest of the night, allowing one unearned run and six hits the rest of the way. The staff combined for ten strikeouts total

The Mankato MoonDogs, now 0-4 on the season, play host to the Rochester Honkers (2-4) again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. to wrap up the two-game series.

