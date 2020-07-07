Tonight's Game Cancelled: Honkers at MoonDogs Suspended Until Further Notice
July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
With concerns regarding the current circumstances surrounding the Rochester Honkers, tonight's game between the MoonDogs and Honkers at Franklin Rogers Park has officially been suspended.
If you had tickets for tonight's game, your ticket purchase will be honored for a MoonDogs game to be determined.
The Mankato MoonDogs want to ensure that every game at The Frank is presented with the safety of everyone on the premises in mind at all times.
The MoonDogs will resume play tomorrow at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, Minn., taking on the Rox at 7:05 p.m.
For more updates, refer to our Twitter (@MoonDogsBall), Facebook (@MankatoMoonDogs) and on the web at www.mankatomoondogs.com.
