Loggers Fall 7-3 to Rafters to Drop to .500
July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers quadrupled the number of hits they recorded against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, up to eight versus the two they collected on Sunday, but Loggers dropped their third straight contest, falling 7-3 to the Rafters on Monday night at Copeland Park.
Wisconsin Rapids (6-0) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-RBI double by Parker Nolan, and would add runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings as well. Clayton Nettleton (Kirkwood CC) would take the loss for La Crosse (3-3), after Jayson Hibbard (Southern Idaho) allowed two inherited runs to score in the fourth.
Blake Klassen (Arizona) put the Loggers on the board in the fifth inning, scoring Jason Hodges (John A. Logan) on a two-run, inside-the-park home run that rattled around in the left field corner. Austin Murr (North Carolina State) extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI double in the eighth inning.
The Loggers return to action tonight, as they start a two-game home series with the Green Bay Booyah (2-4). First pitch is at 6:35 pm, and gates open at 5:30.
