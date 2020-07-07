Dock Spiders Fall in Heartbreaker at Booyah

GREEN BAY, WI - After tying the game in the ninth, the Dock Spiders fell to the Booyah as they won in walk-off fashion and win 5-4 on Monday night.

The Dock Spiders (3-2) went into Monday's game having won their home matchup against the Booyah (2-4) on Sunday by a final of 10-4. Monday night's game had a different pace to it, as both ball club's pitching held strong for the first four innings. Ryan Bergert (West Virginia University) started the game for Fond du Lac and had a solid outing, finishing the night with five strikeouts, one run on two hits, and five strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

The first run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth when Green Bay designated hitter Brady West (North Greenville University) hit a solo home run to give the Booyah the 1-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders were able to tie the game at one in the sixth off a Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) solo home run that cleared the right-field fence.

The Booyah snatched their lead right back that same inning following a three-run home run from Alec Burns (West Virginia University) that went off the side of the right-field wall and out to make it 4-1.

Fond du Lac remained persistent and drew within one run in the top of the seventh. John Rhodes (University of Kentucky) and Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) both reached on base hits to put runners on first and second.

Andrew Bullock (Charleston Southern University) came in to pinch-hit and drove a liner into center that loaded the bases. Drew Stahl (University of Minnesota) came in to pinch-run for Bullock.

Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) worked a full count and eventually drew a walk that scored Rhodes and make it 4-2. That brought up Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) who grounded out to first but scored Alexander in the process to draw the Dock Spiders to within a run.

Going into the ninth, the Dock Spiders trailed a run but had the top of their order due up to start the inning. Novitske led things off with a solid base hit into center field, as did Noland to put runners at first and second. Elko attempted to lay down a bunt and move runners over but Novitske was thrown out at third for the first out. Elko reached and was pinch-run for by Victor Scott II (West Virginia University).

Both Noland and Scott II stole the next at-bat that made it two runners in scoring position with two outs for the Dock Spiders. The Booyah gave Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) an intentional walk to load the bases and get a force out at any bag. With two outs, Taylor Jackson (University of Illinois) stepped up to the plate to try and tie the game. In a 1-0 count, Taylor drilled a pitch into right-center field that scored Noland from third with ease to tie the game at four. Scott II tried to score from second and take the lead but was thrown out at home in what was a very close play to end the inning.

Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) came in for the ninth to try and keep it a tie game and take it into extra innings. The Booyah got their first two batters on, followed by an intentional walk to load the bases with nobody out. A first-pitch passed ball to Ethan Payne (University of Tennessee) got through Alexander and to the backstop, but he was able to recover and make the throw home to Denlinger to catch Ty Olejnik (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) stealing and get the first out. The Dock Spiders then intentionally walked Payne to load the bases once more. That brought up Andy Blake (Columbia University) who sent an 0-2 pitch up the middle to score the winning run and walk it off for the Booyah in a 5-4 victory.

The Dock Spiders pitchers made it three consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts with 12 on the night and only walked two batters in the loss.

Fond du Lac will have a two-game home series against the Rockford Rivets, with game one starting at 6:35 pm at Herr Baker Field at Marian University on the 7th, Tuesday night.

