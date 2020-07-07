Larks Walk-Off in Ten
July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Thanks to stellar pitching performances, the Bismarck Larks defeated the Mandan Flickertails 3-2 in ten innings on American Bank Center's Tuesday night matchup.
The game featured dominant pitching performances on the mound with Larks starter Joe Todd, tossing four innings while surrendering two hits and striking six Flickertails hitters. Larks pitchers would finish the night with 14 strikeouts. One of those strikeouts was by Colby Childs who collected the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch tossing a fastball that registered 89mph on the gun.
The Flickertails also saw a great performance on the mound with Tyler Strechay going six strong innings giving up just one earned run while striking out five. Strechay's strong performance kept the Flickertails in the game.
Larks shortstop Connor Henriques showed up in the second inning, delivering his first official triple of the season despite scoring on the play due to an error. Those two runs proved crucial to the Larks, maintaining their lead until Flickertails third baseman Jake Hansen drove an RBI single into center field in the eighth inning to tie the game at two.Â
The Larks closed the game after a strong tenth inning. A frame in which Larks catcher Brody Tanskley gunned out the Flickertails second base runner on a back pick. In the bottom of the tenth, Wyatt Ulrich advanced the second base runner Griffin Schneider to third on a sacrifice bunt. Schneider would come across to score on a Sterling Hays error for the Fetzer Electric Play Of The Game, walking off a competitive extra innings matchup.
The Flickertails will hope to rebound against the hosting Bismarck Bull Moose on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Larks will get the chance to relax Wednesday after their walk off victory. The birds will visit the Bull Moose on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
