Chucks Walk-Off Rafters, Grab First Win of 2020

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks won in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night, beating the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at home, 5-4. Newcomer Pablo Ruiz collected the game-winning hit, a single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth inning. The play scored Kyle Hess for the win.

The Woodchucks trailed 4-3 heading into the ninth inning. A Raul Ortega Sac Fly in the fourth inning got Wisconsin its first run, with Sayer Diederich scoring. Two more runs scored for the Chucks in the fifth, with Kyle Hess coming home on an error and Brandon Seltzer scoring on a Leighton Banjoff RBI groundout. Adam Frank, who came in as a pinch hitter, brought home Myles Austin for the tying run in the ninth inning.

Bobby Vath was good in his second start for Wisconsin, pitching 4.0+ innings and allowing only two runs. Nick Marshall, Dathon McGrath, and Nate Madej all appeared after Vath, with Madej collecting the win.

Top Performers

Kyle Hess was 1-1 in the game, but walked four times. In addition to reaching base in all five plate appearances, Hess also scored the winning run.

Pablo Ruiz was 2-5 with two singles, including the walk-off hit for the Chucks.

Nick Marshall tossed three innings of one-run relief. He allowed just one walk and struck out two.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will be in Wisconsin Rapids for a game tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M. They'll start a four-game home stand on Thursday. Wisconsin will play against La Crosse on Thursday and Friday, and then Rockford on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

