Tuesday Night's Game against Rockford Postponed Due to Rain
July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - Due to poor field conditions, Tuesday night's game against the Rockford Rivets has been postponed.
The game will be moved to tomorrow, Wednesday the 8th, and will be played as a doubleheader. Both games will be played in seven innings. Game one will start at 4:05 pm, and game two will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.
Any fans that had tickets for tonight's game can exchange them for any 2020 regular season game.
