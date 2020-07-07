Tuesday Night's Game against Rockford Postponed Due to Rain

July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - Due to poor field conditions, Tuesday night's game against the Rockford Rivets has been postponed.

The game will be moved to tomorrow, Wednesday the 8th, and will be played as a doubleheader. Both games will be played in seven innings. Game one will start at 4:05 pm, and game two will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Any fans that had tickets for tonight's game can exchange them for any 2020 regular season game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.