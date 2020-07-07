Rafters Extend Winning Streak to Six in 7-3 Victory

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters improved to 6-0 Monday night in La Crosse, with a 7-3 win over the Loggers. Hank Zeisler and Jack-Thomas Wold both homered for the Rafters in the win.

Fresh off a weekend with 28 strikeouts, the Rafters pitching staff was strong once more on Monday. Travis Adams pitched three scoreless innings to start and was relieved by the trio of Billy Black, Jimmy Borzone and Brayden Bonner. The four Rafter pitchers combined to only walk two Loggers, while allowing three runs on eight hits. Billy Black earned his first win in his three innings.

On the hitter's side, the Rafters split seven runs across five innings. The path to the win began in the fourth, when Parker Nolan came to the plate. Nolan doubled to score Roman Trujillo and Austin Kryszczuk to make the score 2-0. An inning later, Jack-Thomas Wold drove a ball out past the right field fence for his second homer of the season, a solo shot.

In the seventh, Hank Zeisler came up with Jake Dunham on first and one out. Zeisler, who had pinch-hit for Christian Sepulveda in the fifth, clobbered a two-run home run to double the lead to 6-2. The Rafters and Loggers would both score once more for a 7-3 final score.

The Rafters have now won six games by a combined score of 48-19. Tomorrow, the Rafters travel to Wausau to play the Wisconsin Woodchucks (0-5) for the third time in 2020. Coverage from Athletic Park starts at 6:35 on AM 1320 WFHR.

