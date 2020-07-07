Rafters Walked-Off in Wausau, Snap Six-Game Win Streak

Wisconsin Rapids, WI -The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were not the victors for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday, falling to the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 5-4. The Rafters (6-1) never trailed until the ninth, where the Woodchucks (1-5) came back to score two on base hits by Andy Frank and Pablo Ruiz. Ruiz's one out single with the bases loaded scored Kyle Hess to win the game for the Woodchucks.

The Rafters started strong with the newest Rafter leading off the game. Pepperdine center fielder Billy Cook took Bobby Vath deep for a solo home run on the third pitch of the game. In the fifth, the Rafters power bats struck again, when Christian Sepulveda slapped a two-run homer down the left field line to make the score 3-1 Rafters.

The Woodchucks tied the game for the second time in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rafters were able to take back the lead with Billy Cook back at the plate. Cook singled to left to score Richie Schiekofer for a 4-3 lead.

Rafters pitching was strong once again on Tuesday until faltering in the ninth. Glenn Albanese pitched three innings, stranding four Woodchucks while striking out six batters. In total, Rafters pitching racked up 11 more strikeouts Tuesday, raising their season total to 85. Albanese's 17 strikeouts are best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.

Brent Teller, who allowed the walk-off hit, was dealt the loss, his first. Nate Madej pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first win.

The Rafters return home on Wednesday, looking for revenge against the Woodchucks on 90s Nickelodeon Night. First pitch is at 6:35pm from Witter Field.

