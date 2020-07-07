Undefeated Rafters Travel to Wausau to Play Woodchucks

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - On the longest winning streak to start a season in team history, the Rafters head on the road again Tuesday to face the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 6:35pm.

Last night, the Rafters finished off a two-game sweep of the La Crosse Loggers, 7-3. Billy Black got the win with three innings thrown, and the offense was ignited by two home runs from Hank Zeisler and Jack-Thomas Wold. The win improved the Rafters to 6-0, 2.5 games ahead of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the second-place team in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod standings. Tonight, the Rafters face off against a struggling Woodchucks team clocking in at 0-5.

The Northwoods League has beaten up on Wisconsin Woodchucks pitching and hitting so far in 2020. The Woodchucks have the worst batting average and ERA in the Northwoods League through five games played in their season. The Woodchucks are coming off of a rough two-game trip in Rockford in which their pitching staff allowed 20 total runs in two losses.

The Rafters have outscored the Woodchucks 21-6 over two games in the season series. They go at it again tonight at 6:35pm. Coverage from Athletic Park starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

