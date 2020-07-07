Baseball on Hold: Honkers' Official Statement Regarding COVID-19

July 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





Today, the Rochester Honkers received word that one player tested positive for COVID-19. The player is asymptomatic, feels healthy and is currently in isolation.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in the best interests of Honkers fans, players, coaches and staff, the team has decided to suspend the season for seven days under recommendation from medical professionals in Rochester. The organization will continue to monitor the situation with the intent to return to playing baseball when it is absolutely and undeniably safe to do so. July 14 is the team's initial target date to restart play, but the situation remains fluid.

The Honkers have a foremost commitment to their fans and the city of Rochester. We feel that, as an active member of the community, it is our responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved within and outside of the organization.

"This is a move that we feel is absolutely necessary to make," said Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard. "We remain committed to the safety of our fans and everyone involved with the Honkers in a season that has proven to be unlike any other. It is important for us to do our part to keep Rochester and its surrounding areas protected and informed, which were driving forces that led us to the decision we made today."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.