Rox Drop Nail Biter against Larks to Open Series
July 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - With the tying run on second in the ninth, St. Cloud (32-11) came up short and fell in a 5-4 loss to Bismarck (22-20).
The Rox were able to manufacture runs throughout the day, despite only having six hits on the day. Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) had a hit, but also reached base three more times via the walk. Pinckney used his elite speed to move around the bases early and score the first two runs for St. Cloud.
Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) also had a great day at the plate, walking in each of his first two at-bats, but then coming up with the Rox' biggest hit of the day. Ricketts launched a double to center field that brought in a run and gave the Rox a lead in the fifth.
It was a solid night on the mound for Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State), who went five and two-thirds innings, allowing just two runs on the mound. Koenig's ERA for the season sits at 2.80 on the season and he leads the team in innings pitched.
For a full box score from Wednesday's first game, click here.
St. Cloud maintained the two-and-a-half game advantage at the top of the Northwoods League, despite the loss as Mankato fell to the Express in Eau Claire. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
The Rox have not lost three straight games all season. They'll try and keep that streak going on Friday night from Joe Faber Field in the series finale against the Larks. First pitch from the Rock Pile is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Connor O'Brien of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2021
- Rox Drop Nail Biter against Larks to Open Series - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Lose a Neck in Neck Battle to the Green Bay Booyah - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Can't Solve Spiders in Loss - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Traficante's Four RBI Night Leads to Pit Spitters 8-0 Win over Bombers - Battle Creek Bombers
- Booyah Walk-Off on Mallards - Green Bay Booyah
- Longest Winning Streak of Season for Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Mallards Sign WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan to Become Newest Member of Coaching Staff - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Comeback Falls a Run Short in Afternoon Pitchers' Duel - Rockford Rivets
- Express Swept by Stingers - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Head to Green Bay for Two-Game Set with Booyah - Madison Mallards
- Traverse City Becomes the Bombers, Hitting Two Homers in Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Look to Bounce Back - Green Bay Booyah
- Bombers Shutout Despite Jones' Six Inning Outing - Battle Creek Bombers
- Max Wagner to Swing for the Fences - Green Bay Booyah
- Three Former Bombers Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Battle Creek Bombers
- Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Northwoods
- Walks and a Long Bullpen Day Spoil Nightcap of Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Thompson Deals, Rivets Roll Kalamazoo - Rockford Rivets
- Pender Shocks Rox, MoonDogs Salvage Split of Doubleheader - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Cruise to 11-4 Win After Game 1 Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bombers Lose by Largest Margin of the Season - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Drop Nail Biter against Larks to Open Series
- Rox Split Doubleheader with MoonDogs, Still Hold League's Best Record
- Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader
- Six Current and Former Rox Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft
- Rox Finish Dominant Sweep of Loggers, Win Fifth Straight Game