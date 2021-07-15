Rox Drop Nail Biter against Larks to Open Series

St. Cloud, MN - With the tying run on second in the ninth, St. Cloud (32-11) came up short and fell in a 5-4 loss to Bismarck (22-20).

The Rox were able to manufacture runs throughout the day, despite only having six hits on the day. Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) had a hit, but also reached base three more times via the walk. Pinckney used his elite speed to move around the bases early and score the first two runs for St. Cloud.

Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) also had a great day at the plate, walking in each of his first two at-bats, but then coming up with the Rox' biggest hit of the day. Ricketts launched a double to center field that brought in a run and gave the Rox a lead in the fifth.

It was a solid night on the mound for Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State), who went five and two-thirds innings, allowing just two runs on the mound. Koenig's ERA for the season sits at 2.80 on the season and he leads the team in innings pitched.

St. Cloud maintained the two-and-a-half game advantage at the top of the Northwoods League, despite the loss as Mankato fell to the Express in Eau Claire.

The Rox have not lost three straight games all season. They'll try and keep that streak going on Friday night from Joe Faber Field in the series finale against the Larks. First pitch from the Rock Pile is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

