Booyah Look to Bounce Back

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday as they are getting ready to take on the Madison Mallards.

The Booyah come into this game after a second straight heartbreaking loss, this time to the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Booyah got off to a 2-0 lead following a Nadir Lewis (Princeton) home run to right field in the third inning.

The Woodchucks answered back with two of their own in the bottom half and matters would remain tied entering the bottom of the sixth inning, when the umpiring crew decided to pull the tarp on at Athletic Park as the rain came down heavily. After a four-plus hour rain delay, the teams restarted the game and Woodchucks took a two-run lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Booyah scored one and had two men on base when the umpires decided to call for another rain delay and the decision was made to call the game after seven innings. The second game that was scheduled was postponed to July 29.

Yesterday, the Mallards and the Lakeshore Chinooks split their two nine-inning games in the state capital.

The Booyah and the Mallards are currently jostling for second place in the division with the Woodchucks close behind. Madison is 6-3 while both Green Bay and Wisconsin are at 5-4.

The Booyah will turn to Logan Lee, who is 3-1 with a 4.10 ERA. His last time out, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits along with two runs and three walks with four strikeouts. He took the loss against the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Mallards will go with Ryan O'Hara, who is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Fans in attendance at today's game will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

