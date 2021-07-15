Bombers Shutout Despite Jones' Six Inning Outing

July 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release









Battle Creek Bombers pitcher Burrell Jones

(Battle Creek Bombers) Battle Creek Bombers pitcher Burrell Jones(Battle Creek Bombers)

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. - The Bombers got a quality start from Burrell Jones but his efforts on the mound were not enough in the Bombers 6-1 defeat to Traverse City.

Jones gave the Bombers six innings giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out three. The Bombers have 10 wins when the starting pitchers go five innings or more, but today's game did not result in winning fashion.

The Pit Spitters only damage off Jones came in the second innings on a two-run single by Jake Arnold. Traverse City had four hits in the second to make the game 2-0. Traverse City broke out the bats in the eighth scoring four off reliever Hunter Bedell in the eighth all coming with two outs. Chris Monroe and Adam Proctor each hit two-run home runs off the Bombers reliever to make it 6-1.

Miles Simington lead the way in the hit column for the Pit Spitters going 3-4.

Battle Creek once again could not come through in big situations on offense. The Bombers left eight runners on base and went 0-6 with runners in scoring position. The biggest disappointment came in the sixth with one out and the bases loaded when Jacob McKeon grounded into a double play to end the inning. The Bombers did get a run home in the seventh on a fielder's choice by Nick Powell who reached on a throwing error by shortstop Camden Traficante which allowed Isaac Raab to score.

Raab paced the Bomber offense going 2-4.

Traverse City has now won four games in a row to improve to 5-5 in the second half while Battle Creek falls to 3-7 in the second half. The next game will be later tonight at 7:05 p.m as the Bombers and Pit Spitters finish the doubleheader.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.