Mallards Lose a Neck in Neck Battle to the Green Bay Booyah

July 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







ASHWAUBENON, WI. - The Madison Mallards went on the road to face the Green Bay Booyah, Thursday night, after coming off a home double header which they split with the Lakeshore Chinooks. After tonight's loss, the Madison Mallards tie their record with the Booyah, both 6-4.

It was a slow start to the game as neither the Mallards or the Booyah put up any runs in the first three innings of the game. The Mallards starting pitcher, Ryan O'Hara (University of Illinois), and the Booyah starting pitcher, did not allow any runs. In the bottom of the 4th inning, with only 1 out and no runners on base, Max Wagner (Clemson University) of the Green Bay Booyah, hit an out of the park homerun down the left field line to put the Booyah up 1-0 in the 4th.

It was not until the sixth inning that the Madison Mallards tied up the game. With two outs in the top of the 6th Matt Scannell (Princeton University) got on base off of a hit to center field. Right after, Joe Hauser (Arizona State University) brought Scannell home all the way from first base with his RBI double. At this point the Mallards and Booyah were tied 1-1.

With a pitching change for the Booyah at the top of the 8th inning, the Mallards were able to take advantage late in the game. With only one out, Scannell was walked by the Booyah pitcher after getting hit by the pitch. Then with 2 outs, Nick Gonzalez (University of South Florida) hit a grounder to 3rd base and beat out the throw to first. With two runners on base, Cam Cratic (Missouri State University) hit the ball to left field for an RBI single for Scannell to reach home. This put the Mallards in the lead at 2-1. With Gonzalez at 3rd base and Cratic at 1st, Alex Iadisernia (Elon University) hit a chopper to first base and the Booyah were unable to make the play at the bag. Gonzalez was sent home to advance the score an additional time to make it 3-1 Mallards.

It did not take the Booyah long to respond to the Mallards' runs. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Green Bay Booyah player, Jake Berg (Jacksonville University), hit the ball to left field for an RBI double and the Mallards were unable to make a play. This hit sent in two runners, Ryan Brendan (Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi) and Pearson Dalton (Georgia State University) for the Booyah to tie up the score 3-3.

As the score was tied 3-3 going into the 9th inning, the Mallards were unable to finish out the game. With Fuhrman on base with only one out, the Mallards did not respond with any runs to finish their at bat. Going into the bottom of the 9th, Jared Fong (Washington University in St. Louis) had two early strikeouts for the Mallards, and they just needed one more out in order for the teams to go into extra innings. Green Bay Booyah player, Lewis Nadir (Princeton University), put the game to an end as he hit an out of the park walk-off homerun.

The Madison Mallards fought hard until the end of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Booyah but could not come out with the win. The Mallards lost to the Booyah, leaving the final score as 4-3.

Next up, the Mallards face Green Bay Booyah for a rematch in Ashwaubenon, Wi. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

